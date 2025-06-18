Annaly Preferred Shares Face Off

Summary

  • Preferred shares like NLY-F and NLY-I offer a 9.5% yield with relatively low risk, ideal for income-focused investors seeking stability.
  • These securities sit above common equity in the capital structure, providing safer, consistent income compared to common stock, especially in the mortgage REIT sector.
  • NLY-F and NLY-I are more attractive than NLY-G due to higher dividends, despite slightly higher prices and some call risk, which can be managed by entry price.
Why do we invest in preferred shares?

Investors are constantly balancing between risk and reward. We cover some preferred shares that are offering a 9.5% yield. These relatively low-risk securities offer consistent income at rates well above traditional bonds. For income-focused investors, or really any investor looking to stabilize returns, that kind of yield provides a nice mix of income and steadiness. Further, the consistency of some relatively low-risk preferred shares makes a reliable investment for those who want solid returns without consistently having to watch the market.

Preferred shares sit above common equity in the capital structure. They don’t carry the same guarantees as debt, but they would get paid before the common equity. While they are not risk free, the risk profile is significantly lower than common stock, especially within the mortgage REIT sector.

A couple of the preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) are offering a 9.5% yield and come with our lowest preferred share risk rating (on a scale from 1 to 5 with 1 being the least amount of risk). These preferred shares offer relatively safe income, which is a nice thing to have in today’s market. It also helps that they're coming from a company as large as Annaly.

Annaly Preferred Shares

We will be going over three of Annaly’s preferred shares:

However, we will be focusing on NLY-F for this article.

Table

Currently, NLY-F and NLY-I are a more attractive investment opportunity than NLY-G despite having worse yield-to-call values.

Table

We would be interested in buying both at a slightly lower price to mitigate some of the call risk. At any time, the company can call shares with a 30-day notice. That adds a layer of uncertainty, but it’s something we manage by selecting our entry price.

NLY-G can’t keep up because of the lower floating spread of 4.172%. The higher spreads on NLY-F and NLY-I which you can see in the chart above result in bigger dividends that would make up for the higher price.

Here are the current annualized dividends for each share are about:

  • NLY-F: $2.3881
  • NLY-G: $2.1828
  • NLY-I: $2.3871

NLY-F and NLY-I are paying about $.20 in extra dividends per year than NLY-G but only cost $0.20 to $0.24 more. In well under two years, both preferred shares would have paid off the difference in price relative to having NLY-G. It's possible that NLY-F and/or NLY-I could get called within that time, but it doesn’t really hurt investors unless the call is very quick. If shares remain outstanding even one month without a call, the negative yield-to-call scenario would’ve been mitigated. In short, the downside is minor unless the call comes almost immediately after purchasing shares.

Table

We doubt NLY-G will be called at any point because the spread is fairly thin. We would be interested in any of the shares at the right price, but would generally find NLY-I and NLY-F more appealing because they usually have higher yields. We would simply want to see modestly lower prices. That’s happened a few times within the last several months, so it’s entirely plausible.

We think it’s a coin flip for whether NLY-I or NLY-F gets called during the next year or two. Further, when there are periods of market stress, I believe NLY-F and NLY-I typically hold up a bit better than NLY-G. So when the market gets pretty optimistic, we might see G outperform the others by a bit, but if we see any stress, we would expect NLY-F and NLY-I to decline less than NLY-G.

Final Thoughts

It’s worth considering preferred shares with relatively low risk that pay around a 9.5% dividend. The market doesn’t often provide this kind of opportunity without significantly more risk. NLY-F and NLY-I provide steady income and are backed by the biggest name in the mREIT sector. At recent prices, we would definitely pick those two preferred shares over the NLY-G option even if it means taking on a tiny bit of call risk. For long-term investors who are looking for steady returns and income, NLY-I and NLY-F deserve a spot on your radar.

NLY-F is only pennies outside our target range presently.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
62.28K Followers

Colorado Wealth Management is a REIT specialist who began his decades-long investment career in a family-owned realtor office before launching his own company and embracing his drive for deep-dive REIT analysis. He holds an MBA and has passed all 3 CFA exams. He focuses on Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and preferred shares. Scott Kennedy is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified in Financial Forensics. He is currently a partner at a national accounting firm.

He leads the investing group The REIT Forum. Features of the group include: Exclusive REIT focus analysis, proprietary charts and data models, real-time trade alerts posted multiple times a month, multiple subscriber-only portfolios, and access to the service's team of analysts and support staff for dialogue and questions on the REIT space. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NLY-F OR NLY-I over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not expecting to initiate a position, but if share prices dipped suddenly I wouldn't be opposed to starting a position. It's close enough to our targets that I think it's prudent to leave the option open in my disclosure.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

