Fed's Hawkish Turn: "Meaningful Inflation Expected This Summer"

Damir Tokic
11.79K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Fed's stagflation prediction for 2025 intensified at the June meeting, and it's expected to spread to 2026.
  • Powell expects a "meaningful" inflation this summer, and the risk to inflation appears to be higher than the risk to growth, and that's hawkish.
  • The S&P500 bubble is likely to burst with the first signs of stagflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Delivers Opening Remarks To IF 75th Anniversary Conference

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Fed's hawkish turn

The Fed Chair Powell stated during the press conference following the June meeting that there is "a meaningful inflation expected this summer". This can be viewed as the Fed's hawkish turn, and it has not

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
11.79K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News