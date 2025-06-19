American Axle: M&A Efforts And Repurchase Of Notes Could Push The Price Up

Cash Flow Researcher
49 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • American Axle & Manufacturing is undervalued at 4.9x 2027 EPS, with strong clients like GM and Stellantis supporting stable demand and future growth.
  • Ongoing M&A, restructuring, and asset sales are expected to improve financial flexibility, reduce net debt, and enhance free cash flow margins.
  • The Dowlais acquisition could bring synergies and FCF margin expansion, while note repurchases and asset divestitures further strengthen the balance sheet.
  • AXL's risks include client concentration, high debt, interest rates, tariffs, and metal price volatility, but the current valuation offers a compelling buy opportunity.

Computer generated image of a vehicle manufacturing company

alvarez

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) reports agreements with massive corporations, such as General Motors Company (GM) and Stellantis N.V. (STLA), and is conducting M&A initiatives to accelerate growth. The company also reported ongoing

This article was written by

Cash Flow Researcher
49 Followers
Based in Europe, I am an independent investor with more than a decade of experience. I research cash flow statements and unlevered free cash flow figures. My articles may include a number of assumptions about the future free cash flow of companies. Many of those assumptions are based on previous financial figures reported, and my own forecasts about the future of the of the business model. My financial models could also include different financial figures including cost of capital, cost of debt, WACC, share count, net debt and other information. I will try to write about companies that reported financial figures for a long time. Hence, I usually do not write about growth stocks. With regards to trading multiples, I usually study EV/FCF, net income, and EV/EBITDA. I want to be part of this community because Seeking Alpha offers beneficial information to investors, readers, and analysts. I am here to learn from others, and from the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AXL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News