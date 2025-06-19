American Axle: M&A Efforts And Repurchase Of Notes Could Push The Price Up
Summary
- American Axle & Manufacturing is undervalued at 4.9x 2027 EPS, with strong clients like GM and Stellantis supporting stable demand and future growth.
- Ongoing M&A, restructuring, and asset sales are expected to improve financial flexibility, reduce net debt, and enhance free cash flow margins.
- The Dowlais acquisition could bring synergies and FCF margin expansion, while note repurchases and asset divestitures further strengthen the balance sheet.
- AXL's risks include client concentration, high debt, interest rates, tariffs, and metal price volatility, but the current valuation offers a compelling buy opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.