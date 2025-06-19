I surmise that there are investors, especially those who are in the market to build wealth incrementally over the years and decades and who are not ready to switch positions frequently and take bold and sometimes somewhat courageous bets, who
ADPV: Market-Timing Strategy With Inconsistent Gains, High Fee
Summary
- Adaptiv Select ETF is an actively managed ETF implementing a market-timing strategy. Its basis is rotation between Treasury Bills plus cash for the market downtrends and momentum stocks for the uptrends.
- ADPV's performance since its inception in November 2022 has been patchy. 2024 was a splash as it massively outperformed IVV, while 2023 and 2025 to date were drab.
- So its annualized returns are well below those of IVV, while the standard deviation is higher and the maximum drawdown is deeper.
- While ADPV is worth following, I see no arguments for a Buy rating, especially considering its expense ratio of 1% and not particularly strong liquidity.
