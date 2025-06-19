Marvell: We Were Wrong About The Short Term (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Marvell held its Custom AI Investor Event, and the market is eating up 2028 targets for data center TAM of $94B, higher than last year's target by 26%.
  • Marvell stock traded as much as 10% higher post-event and is currently making its way back onto the AI growth bandwagon after a 32% YTD dip.
  • There is no way to prove or disprove the 2028 and considering the near-term negatives have already been priced into the stock, we think Marvell is an attractive trade.
  • Marvell stock is also not as expensive as it used to be; it's joined AMD as being one of the cheaper AI plays versus the likes of Nvidia and Broadcom.
  • We're upgrading Marvell to a buy.
Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) held their Custom AI Investor Event after the bell yesterday, and the stock is on a high because of it, trading as much as 10% since market open and up 7% to $74.95 per

