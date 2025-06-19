This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Fairholme’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Fairholme’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2025. Please visit our
Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
Summary
- Fairholme’s Q1 2025 13F portfolio saw a slight increase in value, with St. Joe Companies remaining the dominant holding at 78%.
- Significant activity included minor new stakes in Diamondback Energy and Core Natural Resources, and a notable increase in Enterprise Product Partners.
- Major selling occurred in Energy Transfer LP, while Bank OZK and W. R. Berkeley positions were modestly reduced.
- Fairholme’s long-term alpha generation contrasts with recent underperformance, and the fund continues to concentrate heavily in a few core positions.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNMA, FMCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am also long Fannie/Freddie pfds.
