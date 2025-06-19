While it feels like things are going well, this was a tough week as the S&P 500 fell -0.71% while the Nasdaq declined by -0.98%. The S&P 500 had closed above 6,000 on Friday, June 9th,
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 224: $22,400 Allocated, $2,349.12 In Projected Dividends
Summary
- Despite a market pullback, my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio delivered positive returns and increased income, showcasing the benefits of diversification and disciplined reinvestment.
- I added to VICI, NNN, BSTZ, and MSTY, targeting high-yield, stable, and discounted assets poised to benefit from future Fed rate cuts and sector trends.
- The portfolio's forward dividend income and YoY growth remain strong, with reinvestment and sector allocation driving compounding income and downside risk mitigation.
- My long-term, diversified income strategy continues to outperform market volatility, and I see ongoing opportunities to allocate capital for sustainable dividend growth.
