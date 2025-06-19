The Trade Desk: Capturing Growth In A Competitive Ad Landscape

Star Investments
6.11K Followers
(34min)

Summary

  • Innovations like OpenPath and Kokai AI are driving efficiency, cost savings, and improved performance for advertisers and publishers on The Trade Desk platform.
  • Strong Q1 2025 results, robust technology investments, and operational restructuring are fueling growth and expanding The Trade Desk’s market share.
  • Despite a premium valuation, The Trade Desk’s secular tailwinds, superior technology, and market positioning justify long-term investment.
  • The Trade Desk remains a buy as regulatory actions against 'Walled Gardens' like Google and Meta level the playing field for open internet advertising.

Office Team Working At Computer Desk In Front Of Botanical Display

Tom Werner

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is a leading demand-side platform ("DSP") that represents advertisers in the digital advertising space. It helps marketers to manage, optimize, and deliver data-driven digital advertising campaigns. When I last

This article was written by

Star Investments
6.11K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The MF. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TTD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News