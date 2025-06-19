Unlike some other buy and forget ETFs, the Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) is a tactical tool that works very well in certain regimes. The ETF tracks the S&P 500 Momentum Index, built around a simple and powerful methodology
SPMO's Sweet Spot: Bull Euphoria And Tactical Momentum
Summary
- Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF excels in momentum-driven bull markets, rewarding sustained performance and offering unique exposure beyond mega caps due to its methodology.
- The ETF's semi-annual rebalancing can lead to sharper drawdowns and lag in rapidly changing markets, making it less suited for volatile or choppy periods.
- Recent outperformance in 2024 signals a mature bull run; future upside is likely more muted as style rotation favors value and defensives over pure momentum.
- I rate SPMO a Hold, advising investors to trim exposure now and revisit when conditions again favor momentum strategies.
