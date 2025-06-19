Back in March, I made the case that X-FAB’s short-term volatility was masking long-term value, and it looks like the market agreed, at least over the last two months. Since then, the stock is up over 60%, with investors pricing in a stronger 2025
X-FAB Silicon Foundries: Still A Buy, But Now The Bar Is Higher
Summary
- X-FAB's fundamentals remain strong, with Q1 results showing sequential growth in core automotive and industrial segments, and margins holding steady, despite SiC weakness.
- The company is transitioning from recovery to strategic expansion, investing heavily in capacity, while maintaining healthy EBITDA, positioning for future demand in EVs and industrials.
- SiC bookings are stabilizing, and a rebound in this segment could drive significant margin expansion if customer inventories clear as expected by late 2025.
- Despite a 60% stock run-up, X-FAB remains attractively valued, and I reiterate my Buy rating, expecting double-digit upside as growth levers play out.
