Dread it, run from it, cannabis decriminalization is inevitable. Although the cannabis industry implies a lot of risks, there’s also quite a bit of upside. Cannabis-linked ETFs, meanwhile, offer investors a rather straightforward way to invest while also spreading risks in a rather tumultuous
MJ And MSOS: Cannabis' Inevitable Legalization Offers High Upside Despite Blunt Risks
Summary
- Cannabis legalization is inevitable, driven by shifting political, generational, and fiscal dynamics, especially as Republicans seek votes and tax revenue.
- Despite high risks, the upside for cannabis ETFs like MJ and MSOS is compelling, making them suitable for risk capital allocations.
- Demographic trends and bipartisan support suggest federal decriminalization is only a matter of time, further boosting the industry's long-term prospects.
- I recommend MJ and MSOS as risk capital buys, but caution investors to limit exposure, due to ongoing regulatory and market uncertainties.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Also MSOS
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.