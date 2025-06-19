Why Selling Puts On SMH Is Our Favorite 13%+ Yielding Play Right Now

PropNotes
7.83K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Yields are drying up as rates are poised to move lower, but high-yield option trades remain interesting to us.
  • SMH is a great candidate for selling put options. The underlying portfolio is high quality, and the fund has enough volatility to generate a significant yield.
  • There are some risks, but we think selling $235 strike, September put options could yield meaningful cash, with a strong margin of safety.
  • We rate SMH a 'buy' and think selling options on the fund appears optimal for income investors.

Intricate design of a computer chip on a circuit board surrounded by electronic components

adventtr

In an investing landscape where high, dependable yields are getting harder and harder to come by, many investors are revisiting how their portfolios generate income.

Interest rates and bond yields are both down from their 2023 highs, dividend growth

This article was written by

PropNotes
7.83K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable insights to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find anywhere else.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SMH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SMH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News