Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (NYSE:DVS) is a Canadian exploration company that targets high-grade Silver and Gold in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia. In this region, DVS has a consolidated 163 km² land package known as
Dolly Varden Silver's Kitsault Valley Potential Seems Priced In For Now
Summary
- DVS owns the high-grade Kitsault Valley project, which combines their historic Dolly Varden mines with Homestake Ridge.
- Their current resources exceed 60 Moz silver and nearly one million oz gold. And DVS’s 2025 campaign targets 35 km of new drilling to extend Wolf, Moose, Chance and Homestake.
- Most of the publicly traded shares are owned by institutional investors. Only about 10% are available in the markets for retail investors, which could provide some stock price stability.
- On top of that, there’s a secular tailwind with Silver’s ongoing industrial demand and market deficit.
- However, DVS already has a substantial premium relative to its peers to justify a bullish stance. Hence, I rate it a “Hold” at these levels.
