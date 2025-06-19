With $40.02 billion in assets under management, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is the largest ETF offered by JPMorgan (JPM). This ETF is an alternative to the JPMorgan Equity Income Mutual Fund (OIEIX
JEPI: Flat Markets Would Make Them Outperform, But I Don't See That Happening
Summary
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF offers a high 8.36% yield and lower volatility, making it attractive for income-focused investors seeking equity exposure with reduced risk.
- Nonetheless, the 20% covered calls exposure in the portfolio allows them to outperform mainly in flat markets, and that scenario is unlikely to occur in the current landscape.
- Given current market uncertainties and the likelihood of directional moves, I rate JEPI as a "sell", as it currently lacks tactical appeal.
