U.S. Policy Implicates Rebuilding Costs

Jun. 19, 2025 5:00 AM ETKBWP, IAK, KIE
Neuberger Berman
3.16K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Elevated tariffs and tighter immigration are a key focus for today’s insurance modelers.
  • The re/insurance and insurance-linked securities industry saw a turbulent start to the year with the devastating and record-breaking Los Angeles wildfires in January that were followed by severe thunderstorm, hail and tornado activity across the country throughout the spring.
  • While commercial roofing is likely still exposed to tariff risk due to its complexity and use of materials such as metal sheeting, residential roofing is a key exception, as shingles are primarily sourced domestically.
  • While policy outcomes could affect the re/insurance industry, equity market performance likely will not.

close up view of hands women supported a piece of wood is building a model house with text insurance, property protection concept from unexpected events and insurance.

Pornpimone Audkamkong/iStock via Getty Images

By Jack Burdick

Elevated tariffs and tighter immigration are a key focus for today’s insurance modelers.

The re/insurance and insurance-linked securities (ILS) industry saw a turbulent start to the year with the devastating and record-breaking Los

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.16K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KBWP--
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
IAK--
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF
KIE--
SPDR® S&P Insurance ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News