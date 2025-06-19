Visa: Too Long Since The Last Misinformed Panic, Enter 'Stablecoin'

YR Research
4.24K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Stablecoin regulation and headlines have sparked fears about Visa's future, but concerns are overblown given Visa's adaptability and expansive competitive moat. It'll be long before stablecoins replicate that, if ever.
  • Visa's competitive moat is its unmatched consumer trust which drives conversions, robust payment ecosystem, and unparalleled capabilities that are critical for global commerce.
  • Even if stablecoins gain traction, Visa is already positioned to participate and benefit through existing partnerships and stablecoin-related services.
  • Visa's fundamentals remain strong; I see the recent dip as a buying opportunity and reiterate my 'buy' rating on Visa shares.

credit cards

anilyanik/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been too long since the last time markets panicked over a possible disintermediation threat to payment networks, right?

The tension has been building up for a while, and the 'Stablecoin Threat' has now started to take

This article was written by

YR Research
4.24K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
V
--
VISA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News