Whitbread plc (WTBCF) Q1 2026 Trading Update Call Transcript

Whitbread plc (OTCPK:WTBCF) Q1 2026 Trading Update Call June 19, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominic J. Paul - CEO & Director

Hemantkumar Kiribhai Patel - CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Alex Brignall - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Estelle Weingrod - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Jaina Mistry - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Jamie David William Rollo - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jarrod Castle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Richard J. Clarke - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Victoria Jane Lee Stern - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Operator

Hello, everyone. Welcome to today's Whitbread Q1 '26 Trading Update Call. My name is Seb, and I'll be the operator for your call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to Dominic Paul to begin. Please go ahead.

Dominic J. Paul

Thank you, Seb. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining the call for our quarter 1 trading update this morning. I'm joined by Hemant Patel, our Group CFO, and we look forward to answering your questions shortly. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review the quarter 1 release this morning. I'm going to start with a brief overview for those who haven't seen it, and then we'll open up the call for Q&A.

Before I touch on the first quarter's performance, I wanted to just say a few words on the excellent progress we're making on our key strategic initiatives that underpin our 5-year plan that is set to deliver incremental profit of at least GBP 300 million by full year '30, and generate more than GBP 2 billion for shareholders. In the U.K. we're extending our market-leading position through a combination of network expansion, our Accelerating Growth Plan and our ongoing program of commercial initiatives that mean we are performing ahead of the market.