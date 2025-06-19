Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon and Walmart are planning to release their own stablecoin to bypass traditional payment methods offered mainly by Visa (V)
Stablecoins, Don't Call Them A Visa Killer
Summary
- Stablecoins pose a limited threat to Visa; regulatory, operational, and consumer protection hurdles make overnight disruption highly unlikely.
- Visa’s global brand, trusted infrastructure, and consumer protections ensure continued dominance, even as stablecoins gain traction for niche use cases.
- Visa is proactively integrating stablecoins, leveraging its network to offer stablecoin-linked cards and settlement, especially benefiting cross-border and emerging markets.
- I remain highly bullish on Visa’s long-term prospects; stablecoins will enhance, not replace, its business, making Visa an even stronger investment.
