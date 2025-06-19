Millicom's Quiet Comeback

Hong Chew Eu
1.19K Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • Millicom has transformed into a focused, efficient Latin American telecom operator, with strong operational improvements and peer-leading profitability from 2022 to 2024.
  • Despite modest revenue growth, operating profit and returns surged due to structural cost reductions and a shift to higher-margin services.
  • The balance sheet remains stretched, with high leverage and volatile tax rates; disciplined reinvestment and financial repair are essential for sustained value creation.
  • My valuation shows a 27% margin of safety, but I recommend waiting for a further 10% price drop before buying, given optimistic assumptions and risks.

Telecommunication tower during sunset with HUD graphical internet worldwide connectivity of 3G, 4G and 5G network. Technology concept. Antenna, microwave, repeater, base station. Mobile communications

Jaiz Anuar

Investment Thesis

Over the past decade, Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) has transformed from a geographically scattered operator into a focused Latin American telecom company. This transformation is already bearing fruit. From 2022 to 2024, operating profit grew

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu
1.19K Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TIGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TIGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MLCMF
--
TIGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News