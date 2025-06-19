India's Gold Market Update: Mixed Demand

World Gold Council
Summary

  • Gold rallies again after losing steam in May, up over 30% y-t-d.
  • Gold ETFs snap a two-month outflow streak with modest inflows in May.
  • Investment demand for physical gold and gold-linked financial products is expected to remain resilient, supported by sustained investor interest.

Women choosing jewelry from jewelry shop

Highlights

  • Gold rallies again after losing steam in May, up over 30% y-t-d1
  • Jewellery sales slow, but physical investment stays healthy and gold-linked lending strengthens
  • Gold ETFs snap a two-month outflow streak with modest inflows in May
  • The

This article was written by

World Gold Council
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

