It Is Rare To Be #1

Jun. 19, 2025 7:00 AM ETGDE
WisdomTree
Summary

  • In a standout period for both equities and gold, the WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund rose to the top of the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, ranking #1 over both one- and three-year periods among more than 1,000 strategies.
  • GDE's unique 90/90 structure layers gold futures over a traditional large-cap equity core, giving investors dual exposure to two dominant return drivers without doubling capital commitments.
  • With mega-cap resilience and gold’s surge continuing to shape markets in 2025, GDE offers a capital-efficient strategy for those seeking growth and diversification without compromise.

Strategic Chessboard: A Visual Guide to Marketing Success

Thanmano/iStock via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

In the vast universe of investment strategies, only a select few ever ascend to the absolute top of their peer group—and even fewer stay there. In the highly competitive Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, which

WisdomTree
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn't have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

