AGNC Investment: Agency Securities Face Uncertainty
Summary
- I maintain my hold rating on AGNC Investment due to ongoing uncertainties around interest rates, tariffs, and the future of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
- AGNC's high yield remains attractive, but the lack of Fed rate cuts continues to pressure margins and delay potential dividend growth.
- Trump's possible end to Fannie and Freddie conservatorship introduces new risks regarding the creditworthiness of agency MBS in AGNC's portfolio.
- While portfolio yields are improving, margin call risks and unclear federal support for agency securities make AGNC too uncertain to buy right now.
