Decelerating sales growth and high SBC expenses were headwinds for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) last year, but I recommended the data warehousing company regardless, due to its compelling valuation at the time as well as its compelling long-term
Snowflake: Time To Take Profits
Summary
- Snowflake's fundamentals and long-term growth potential are now fully recognized, with the stock rallying over 70% since April lows.
- Valuation has become stretched, trading at a 134x forward profit multiple, which I believe fully reflects its growth prospects and leaves little margin for error.
- Sales growth is decelerating, and while margins are improving, the current price leaves the stock vulnerable to a downside correction if sentiment shifts.
- I am locking in profits and downgrading Snowflake to 'Sell', but would consider re-entering around $120-130 if the stock consolidates.
