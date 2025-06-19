The iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) is a developed market equity exposure ETF tracking the MSCI World Index. The universe is selected from a designated list of 23 developed economies - emerging markets are excluded by design. That saves
URTH: Redundant, Falls Short In Global Diversification
Summary
- URTH is overly concentrated in US equities, offering little true international diversification and closely mirroring S&P 500 performance at lower volatility.
- A simple 70% SPY + 30% cash or risk-free assets portfolio outperforms iShares MSCI World ETF on both returns and drawdown protection.
- For genuine global diversification, combining SPY with targeted ex-U.S. developed (IEFA) and emerging markets (VWO/IEMG) ETFs is a superior approach.
- I recommend selling URTH and constructing a diversified ETF mix to achieve better risk-adjusted returns in today's complex global environment.
