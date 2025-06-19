Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) could be a solid investment option for investors seeking to generate healthy risk-adjusted returns over the long term. Moreover, VOE has the potential to beat large caps. Furthermore, mid-caps are cyclical, enabling them
VOE: Solid Mid-Cap Value ETF For Investors With Low Risk Tolerance
Summary
- I initiate coverage of VOE with a buy rating, citing its potential for strong risk-adjusted returns and outperformance versus large caps.
- Mid-cap value stocks offer superior earnings growth, attractive valuations, and greater diversification compared to large-cap indices, supporting VOE's long-term appeal.
- VOE stands out for its low beta, sector diversification, strong dividend track record, low expense ratio, and robust liquidity.
- I believe mid-caps, and VOE in particular, are positioned to outperform large-caps in 2025, making VOE a compelling long-term investment.
