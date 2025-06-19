Introduction
It was no surprise to investors that the Federal Reserve's FOMC (Federal Reserve Open Market Committee) which dictates short-term interest rates held rates steady at 4.25-4.50% at their June 18th meeting.
Futures markets had
———
By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes
Would our club help you?
If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.
- When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset.
- I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon.
- I want to learn how to better manage risk.
- I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points."
- I want to capitalize on changing markets.
- Most investing services are more hype than help.
- I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets.
- I know there's a lot more to learn.