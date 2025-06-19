|
Performance (As of 03/31/2025)
Average Annual Returns
Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The U.S. equity market faced significant challenges during the first quarter of 2025.
- During the quarter, the Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF returned –8.52%, underperforming the Human Capital Factor Small Cap Index.
- Top relative detractors include Dutch Bros, Brinker International, Aurora Innovation Class A, PTC Therapeutics, and Zeta Global Holdings.
