Companies that consistently increase their dividends are often seen as excellent long-term investments, reflecting their strong financial health and stability. Regular dividend increases indicate that a company is generating substantial cash flow, offering both income and total returns for investors to
6 Upcoming Dividend Increases
Summary
- I focus on companies with consistent dividend growth, using a blend of the U.S. Dividend Champions list and NASDAQ data for my selections.
- This week’s highlighted group averages a 5.9% dividend increase and a 19.5-year streak, but none outperformed the SCHD ETF over the past decade.
- While SCHD remains my benchmark for dividend growth and total return, I look for individual stocks that can deliver significant alpha over it.
- Despite the solid dividend histories, I’m not pursuing further research on these companies, emphasizing selectivity and strong outperformance in my portfolio.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.