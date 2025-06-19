In October 2023, T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (BATS:TSLZ) was the first single-stock 2X inverse leveraged ETF to debut on U.S. bourses. That gives us about a year and nine months of performance data, but rather than looking
TSLZ: A Tactical Tool Waiting In The Wings
Summary
- TSLZ is a tactical, not long-term, tool for capturing TSLA downside, best used during short-term declines and with momentum indicators like RSI.
- Tesla's volatility and unpredictable news-driven swings make timing crucial; holding TSLZ too long risks decay due to daily resets.
- Despite recent struggles, TSLA is unlikely to see further short-term downside, so a Hold rating is most appropriate for both TSLA and TSLZ.
- TSLA shareholders can use TSLZ as a hedge for multi-day declines, but must carefully manage risk and entry/exit points.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.