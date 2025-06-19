|
Average annual total returns (%) (as of March 31, 2025)
Macquarie High Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- US high yield bonds, as measured by the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Index, returned 0.97% for 1Q25.
- The ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Index returned 1.39% in January as a positive risk tone across markets drove spreads toward historical lows.
- Volatility picked up meaningfully in February as weaker economic data and tariff uncertainty brought growth concerns to the foreground.
