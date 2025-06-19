Alibaba: AI Tiger Roars, Market Snores

  • Despite recent EPS/revenue misses, Alibaba's adjusted core growth (10% YoY revenue, 36% adj. EBITDA) and strategic AI investments, like MiniMax, signal a strong turnaround and long-term potential.
  • Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Group revenue accelerated to 18% YoY, with AI products showing triple-digit growth, indicating its past cloud growth concerns are now likely resolved.
  • Strategic stakes in AI "tigers" like MiniMax (eyeing IPO) and a portfolio of 99 startups (3 unicorns, 4 IPOs) significantly broaden Alibaba's valuable asset base.
  • Alibaba's dominant >1/3 share of China's booming cloud market (projected at $96.68B this year) suggests its cloud business alone is vastly undervalued compared to the company's total market cap.
  • While acknowledging Wall Street skepticism and potentially naive personal valuations, the author reiterates a "Buy" rating due to AI ecosystem strength and deep undervaluation.

Intro & Thesis

So far, I've published 19 articles on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), starting with "Sell" in September 2021, then gradually switching to "Hold" once the stock became too cheap even for its underlying internal fundamentals

Danil Sereda
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BABA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

