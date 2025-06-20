In theory, retirement income picks should come with above-average valuations that would account for extra defense, cash flow sustainability and long-term inflation protection. These are typically the basic features that should be present at the core of most retirement income investment
Dividend Bargains Too Good For Retirees To Ignore
Summary
- Retirement income investments usually demand higher valuations for safety, cash flow, and inflation protection, similar to paying more for comprehensive insurance.
- Many retirees face a gap between income goals and available capital, making high-priced defensive assets less practical.
- To bridge this gap, seeking higher yields is tempting but risky; caution, diversification, and patience are essential when yields exceed 7%-8%.
- I highlight two attractively priced, discounted picks that I believe belong in nearly every retirement income portfolio.
