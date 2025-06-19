Bank Of England Set To Cut Rates In August After June Pause

Jun. 19, 2025 10:08 AM ET, , , , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Despite weaker jobs numbers, the Bank of England is showing little sign that it’s about to pick up the pace of easing.
  • We expect cuts in August and November.
  • EUR/GBP upside risks are set to persist in the short and medium term.

Bank of England building in City of London, UK

By Francesco Pesole & James Smith

Macro background more favourable for cuts

The Bank of England has kept rates on hold at 4.25% and, more importantly, has offered little indication that the recent batch of worrisome labour market data warrants a faster pace

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
FXB--
Invesco CurrencyShares® British Pound Sterling Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News