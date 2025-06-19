Editor's Note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Arda Solmaz as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
lululemon athletica: Snag This One Off The Sales Rack
Summary
- lululemon remains a powerful brand with loyal customers, despite recent stock decline and cautious management guidance.
- Growth in the Americas is slowing, but strong international expansion, especially in China and Europe, supports the long-term investment thesis.
- lululemon’s innovation, financial strength, and brand loyalty keep it ahead of rising competition and protect its premium status.
- Valuation is attractive at historic lows; I’m bullish unless international growth stalls or margins are sacrificed for expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LULU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.