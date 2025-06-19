Empire Company Limited (EMLAF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Empire Company Limited (OTCPK:EMLAF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 19, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Constantine Pefanis - Executive VP & CFO

Katie Brine - Director of Investor Relations

Matt Reindel - Corporate Participant

Michael Bennett Medline - President, CEO & Director

Pierre St-Laurent - Executive VP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Li - Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division

John Zamparo - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Mark Robert Petrie - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Michael Van Aelst - TD Cowen, Research Division

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Empire Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Katie Brine, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Katie Brine

Thank you, Joelle. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for our fourth quarter conference call. Today, we will provide summary comments on our results and then open the call for questions. This call is being recorded, and the audio recording will be available on the company's website at empireco.ca. There is a short summary document outlining the points of the quarter available on our website. Joining me on the call this morning are Michael Medline, President and Chief Executive Officer; Consta Pefanis, our new Chief Financial Officer; Pierre St-Laurent, Chief Operating Officer; and Matt Reindel, our former Chief Financial Officer.

Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. I refer you to our news release and MD&A for