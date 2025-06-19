ETG: A Solid Choice For Retired Investors That Need Income

Summary

  • I maintain my buy rating on ETG, emphasizing its consistent performance, capital preservation, and reliable dividend payouts—key traits for retired investors seeking stable income.
  • ETG offers a high 7.7% yield, monthly distributions, and a strong track record of avoiding dividend cuts, making it ideal for income-focused portfolios.
  • The fund’s global diversification, option-writing strategy, and resilience through market downturns support its long-term value and capital preservation.
  • While ETG underperforms broad index ETFs in total return, its income consistency and stability make it a compelling choice for retirees, especially in tax-advantaged accounts.

Overview

When I previously covered Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG), I issued a buy rating and discussed the efficiency of its underlying strategy and strength of the consistent distributions. Since the time of

