Many income-oriented investors have a stake in the common stock of Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for its reliable dividend. The utility has not cut its dividend for 79 consecutive years, it has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years
Evaluating The 6.3% Bond Yield Of Southern Company
Summary
- Southern Company's new 60-year bond offers a 6.3% yield, nearly double the stock's 3.4% dividend, appealing to income-focused investors.
- Southern's defensive, regulated utility business and strong financial history make its bond default risk negligible, providing a wide margin of safety.
- Interest rate trends are the main risk; if rates fall, bondholders benefit from both yield and potential price appreciation.
- For income investors, the bond's high yield is attractive, while the stock remains better suited for those seeking dividend growth and capital appreciation.
