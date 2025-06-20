Qualcomm: Oversold Status Doesn't Make Sense, Rich Upside Potential Ahead

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.9K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Qualcomm's diversification has been highly strategic indeed, as observed in the growing partnerships/ design backlogs across compute/ IoT/ automotive end markets.
  • Combined with the aggressive M&A activities, we believe that the company is likely to deliver on the aggressive FY2029 non-handset revenue target of $22B.
  • This is significantly aided by the growing partnership across major Android OEMS, tempering the risks arising from the moderating share in AAPL's future product businesses.
  • These reasons are also why we believe that QCOM has been overly discounted at current levels, with the market notably negating their historical performance and the management's promising guidance.
  • The stock now offers a rich near doubling upside potential, with the bottoming historical technical indicators implying an upward momentum ahead.
business collapse

pictafolio

QCOM Remains Inherently Discounted Despite The Recent Recovery - Near Doubling Upside Possible

We previously covered QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) (QCOM:CA) in March 2025, discussing its inherently undervaluation with strong growth prospects in numerous end markets, despite the potential geopolitical/ macroeconomic

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.9K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM, NVDA, AVGO, MRVL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QCOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QCOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QCOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News