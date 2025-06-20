Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen how U.S. tech giants have started harnessing AI to supercharge every part of their businesses. From accelerating revenue through smarter targeting, pricing, and execution to cutting costs by getting AI to do more with less, the trend is
AI Is Supercharging Tencent And Wall Street Is Sleeping On It
Summary
- Tencent is leveraging AI across gaming, WeChat, and cloud, driving revenue growth and operational efficiencies after a period of slowdown.
- AI-powered gaming innovations and cost reductions have reignited Tencent’s domestic and international gaming revenue, positioning it to outpace smaller competitors.
- WeChat’s AI integrations are fueling strong ad and Mini Program revenue growth, with new AI features boosting user engagement and monetization potential.
- Despite regulatory and geopolitical risks, Tencent’s valuation remains attractive, offering strong growth prospects relative to global tech peers.
