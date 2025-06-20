Salesforce: AI Growth Could Lead To Stock Breakout
Summary
- Salesforce is growing sales at 8% YoY and expanding non-GAAP operating margins, driven by strong adoption of its AI-powered Agentforce platform.
- Agentforce, launched in late 2024, already has 8,000 customers and is fueling rapid growth in Salesforce's platform segment and AI-related revenues.
- Salesforce's operating leverage and stable cost structure position it for continued margin expansion and double-digit profit growth, making its current valuation highly attractive.
- Despite moderating sales growth, Salesforce remains the CRM market leader, and its stock is undervalued at a 20.4x 2026e profit multiple—Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
