Japan's Inflation Higher-Than-Expected, But BoJ Still Likely On Hold

Summary

  • Core Japanese inflation rose more than expected in May.
  • Even so, the Bank of Japan is likely to prioritize the negative impact of US tariffs.
  • If a trade deal is made by the third quarter, the BoJ may resume rate hikes.

Flag of Japan. Fabric textured Japan flag isolated on dark background. 3D illustration

SARMDY/iStock via Getty Images

By Min Joo Kang

Headline inflation moderated but core inflation accelerated more than expected in May

Japan’s headline inflation moderated a bit to 3.5% year-on-year in May (vs 3.6% in April, 3.5% market consensus), in line with market expectations.

