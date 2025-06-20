I am a finance professional with over ten years of experience in the markets, specializing in macroeconomic analysis, portfolio management, and equity research. I work as a portfolio manager at an Italian asset management firm, where I oversee multi-asset strategies and equity portfolios, with a strong focus on macro context and systemic risk assessment. Over the years, I have developed a fundamentally driven investment approach, combining bottom-up analysis with top-down macro insights. My work emphasizes economic cycles, monetary policy, and global capital flows. I use Bloomberg, advanced Excel modeling, and quantitative tools daily to perform sector analysis, valuation models, and risk monitoring. I regularly contribute to leading Italian financial media outlets such as Milano Finanza and Il Sole 24 Ore, and I run a Telegram community focused on global markets, macro events, and corporate earnings. On Seeking Alpha, I aim to provide in-depth yet accessible analysis, focusing on undercovered stocks, value opportunities in today’s environment, and the geopolitical forces shaping asset classes. My goal is to deliver content that blends analytical rigor, strategic insight, and clarity—helping both retail and professional investors navigate increasingly complex markets. I believe in transparency, continuous learning, and knowledge sharing as key tools for making better investment decisions.

