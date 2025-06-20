Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) operates exchanges and provides fixed income and mortgage services for financial institutions. I anticipate the company to sustain growth momentum in future trading volumes in FY25. I am initiating with a ‘buy’ rating with a fair value
Intercontinental Exchange: Benefiting From Middle East Tensions And Tariff Uncertainties; Initiate With 'Buy'
Summary
- Initiating Intercontinental Exchange with a 'buy' rating and $204 fair value, driven by strong trading volume growth expected in FY25.
- ICE's consistent product innovation and strategic acquisitions, especially in mortgage services, support margin expansion and revenue acceleration.
- Recent volume growth in energy and financial markets, along with rising volatility, positions ICE's transactional business as the primary growth driver.
- Key risks include revenue volatility from transactional business and competition from CME Group, but ICE's diversified growth strategy remains compelling.
