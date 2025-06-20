Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN ) is a market-leading digital dentistry platform that the market continues to value it like a traditional orthodontic device company. The opportunity lies in the underpenetrated scanner bases and emerging recurring revenue streams. While the market remains pessimistic

I am currently working as an investment analyst at a family office. My specialty is identifying high-quality and/or severely mispriced investment ideas. I believe that a great investment idea would "jump" at you intuitively and it comes in buying great companies at great prices. If you like my investment ideas, please do give me a follow!In my free time, I like to read books to educate myself and watch shows on Netflix.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.