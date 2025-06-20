I turned bullish on Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) in January 2024, shortly after CEO Albert Bourla went all-in on PFE stock by doing an intra-plan transfer in his Supplemental Savings Plan pension in December 2023 (for a total
Pfizer: An Offensive Play For A Bear Market
Summary
- The market has become overly pessimistic on Pfizer, focusing on the patent cliff while ignoring the defensive cash flows and offensive catalysts. This has created a classic value opportunity.
- A fortress 7% dividend yield provides a powerful downside cushion. We analyze the cash flows to show why this payout is secure and offers a compelling return.
- We model a 'revenue bridge' to demonstrate how Pfizer's underappreciated pipeline in oncology, vaccines, and I&I is poised to more than fill the gap left by major expirations like Eliquis.
- Beyond defense, Pfizer has the financial firepower to go on offense in a bear market.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.