Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is still discounted like a penalty-box bank. But the fundamentals are already telling a different story. Credit is stable. The capital stack is pristine. The balance sheet is overbuilt, not under fire. And the bank is buying back stock like
Wells Fargo Is A Compliance-Constrained Compounder Now Set Free
Summary
- Wells Fargo is no longer a penalty-box bank, and credit is stable, capital is strong, and the asset cap is finally lifted, unlocking growth potential.
- The bank delivers solid earnings, aggressive buybacks, and improving efficiency, yet trades at a discount to peers, creating a compelling value opportunity.
- Shareholder returns are robust, with a sustainable 8%+ yield through dividends and buybacks, supported by excess capital and liquidity.
- Legacy risks remain, but WFC is now a structurally advantaged compounder, not a turnaround story. I'm rating it a 'Buy'.
