The S&P 500 appears to be stuck in the ~6,000 range, as a confluence of macro factors including rising geopolitical tensions and the Fed's reluctance to lower short-term interest rates are all giving investors balanced reasons to stay invested. But for investors
HubSpot: Recent Selling Amid Strong Billings Is A Good Rebound Opportunity (Upgrade)
Summary
- HubSpot is oversold after a sharp recent ~20% decline, creating a tactical buying opportunity as fundamentals remain intact.
- Valuation is now moderately attractive: HUBS trades at 8.8x FY25 and 7.6x FY26 EV/revenue, below historical averages and key peers like Atlassian.
- While not a deep value play, HUBS offers near-term rebound potential, making it suitable for short-term trades or selling puts for a premium.
- I am upgrading HubSpot back to a buy, expecting modest upside as volatility and relative undervaluation present a favorable risk/reward.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HUBS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.