Lokibaho

Home Depot (HD) makes its own bid for GMS - report. (00:25) Trump to decide on Iran in two weeks; Tehran reportedly rushing to export oil. (01:04) SoftBank's Masayoshi Son is said to propose $1 trillion U.S. AI hub to TSMC (TSM) and Trump team. (01:45)

This is an abridged transcript.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has reportedly made an offer for GMS (NYSE:GMS).

This follows QXO's (QXO) bid on Wednesday for GMS for $95.20 per share, for a transaction value of ~$5B.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Home Depot's offer is unclear at this point.

GMS distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and construction products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It operates through tool sales, rental, and service centers, as well as a network of distribution centers.

GMS is up 19% in premarket action.

President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks if the U.S. should launch an attack on Iran, pressuring Tehran to the negotiating table for a nuclear deal.

The president said in a message delivered by the press secretary, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."

The deadline comes as the escalating Israel-Iran conflict enters its second week. Israel struck 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear sites, on Thursday. Iran continues to launch missiles and drones at Israel.

Masayoshi Son is looking to team up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to realize what could be his biggest bet yet — a trillion-dollar industrial complex in Arizona to build robots and artificial intelligence.

Bloomberg reported that the founder of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) envisions a version of the vast manufacturing hub of China’s Shenzhen that would bring back high-tech manufacturing to the US.

The park may comprise production lines for AI-powered industrial robots.

The company is making a bold push into artificial intelligence, pledging up to $40 billion in investments toward OpenAI—starting with an initial $8.5 billion through its Vision Fund 2.

Stellantis and Renault urge EU to ease regulations amid rising competition from China's small cars

Meta plans to hire Safe Superintelligence CEO Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman to push AI - report

BBC threatens legal action versus Perplexity over alleged use of content to train AI models - report

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.9% at $74/barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.2% at $105,000. Gold is down 0.3% at $3,358.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.5% and the DAX is up 0.9%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) -12% - Shares fell after the firearm maker reported weaker-than-expected FQ4 results on Wednesday, citing inflation, high-interest rates, and trade policy uncertainty.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

10:00 am Leading Indicators

