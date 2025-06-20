Global Partners Preferred: Very Likely To Be Called In 2026 (Downgrade)
Summary
- GLP has significantly improved its balance sheet, earning a Moody’s credit upgrade and lowering its leverage through smart debt management.
- The company recently refinanced its 2027 notes with new 2033 debt at a similar coupon, demonstrating proactive and cost-effective capital structure optimization.
- Given GLP’s ability to issue debt at attractive rates, we expect the 9.5% Series B preferred shares to be called at the first opportunity in May 2026.
- At current prices, Series B offers an unattractive 5.8% yield to maturity; we will only add below $25, but will hold existing shares until redemption.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLP.PR.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
