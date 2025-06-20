Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) have been a significant underperformer over the past year, losing a quarter of their value and sitting near 52-week lows. The entire chemicals sector has performed poorly, amid concerns about global growth, weak Chinese construction activity, and
Eastman Chemical: Spending Cuts And China Détente Support Shares (Upgrade)
Summary
- Eastman Chemical has underperformed, but recent tariff moderation and cost cuts have helped de-risk shares, justifying a move from 'Sell' to 'Hold.'
- Tariff uncertainty remains, but manageable 10% China tariffs and cost-cutting efforts provide some earnings stability despite weak global demand and sector headwinds.
- Capex cuts and a strong balance sheet support a secure 4.4% dividend and solid free cash flow, though growth expectations for 2025 seem too optimistic.
- With shares now fairly valued and lacking near-term catalysts, I recommend holding EMN and waiting for a dip into the $60s before considering a buy.
